Fire closes Highway 166 between Santa Maria and Hwy 33



Highway 166 was closed Thursday night due to a fire in the New Cuyama area.

As of 9:04 p.m., the Los Padres National Forest was reporting the fire to be about 20 acres in size.

It was reportedly burning in grass but moving toward brush about six miles east of Rockfront Ranch on the south side of Highway 166.

Multiple agencies have responded including Santa Barbara County Fire, CAL FIRE and the firefighters with the Los Padres National Forest.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 166 is closed between Highway 101 in Santa Maria and Highway 33.

According to initial reports into CHP, the fire was initially reported around 6:40 p.m. as a vehicle fire.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.