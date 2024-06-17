Fire closes portion of Hwy 41 in northern San Luis Obispo County

Forward progress was stopped on a small vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon in northern San Luis Obispo County.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire was along Highway 41, south of the Kern County line.

It burned around two acres after reportedly breaking out shortly before 2 p.m. Forward progress has since been stopped.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Highway 41 between Highway 46 and Kettleman City is closed.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation and ask people to use caution in the area.

