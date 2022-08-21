Fire crews battled a house fire in Atascadero

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Atascadero at the 4800 block of Miramon Avenue.

The incident was reported at 12:40 P.M.

When fire crews got to the scene, they found the backyard of a home engulfed in flames that were also impacting the attic.

Firefighters battled the blaze from both the interior and exterior at the same time. They were able to control it within 22 minutes.

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services said all residents of the home were accounted for and are safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Arson Task Force is assisting.