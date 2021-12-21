Fire crews contain apartment fire on Phillips Ln. in San Luis Obispo

Fire crews contained a structure fire at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO crews were dispatched to a two-story apartment building on Phillips Ln. at 4:03 p.m. on Dec. 20, officials say.

When they arrived, they found smoke on the first floor of the unit.

Firefighters found and quickly extinguished the fire, which had begun in the kitchen before spreading to the rest of the home.

By about 4:35 p.m., firefighters were mopping up the unit and checking other units in the complex for damage.

Officials say that no first responders were injured in the fire. One person reported a minor injury from smoke inhalation.

Officials have not confirmed the fire's cause.