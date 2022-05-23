Fire crews contain brush fire along Hwy 101 in Los Alamos

Grass along the shoulder of southbound Hwy 101 in Los Alamos caught fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at about 1:42 p.m. in the right hand shoulder of the highway, just north of the Hwy 135 off ramp.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire grew to about 1/4 acre before crews were able to stop its forward progress.

The right hand lane of the freeway is partially blocked by fire crews in the area, and CHP has put some traffic restrictions in place.

The fire's cause is under investigation.