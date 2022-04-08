Fire crews contain Grover Beach house fire, no injuries reported

Fire crews contained a fire that broke out in a Grover Beach home Friday morning.

The fire was initially reported at about 6:20 a.m. at 1043 Baden Ave.

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman told KSBY that the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin and did not spread to the attic of the home.

The residents of the home had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. No injuries have been reported.

FCFA responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 1000 Block of Baden Ave in Grover Beach at 621am. All residents safely evacuated assisted by ⁦⁦⁦@Grover_BeachPD⁩ limited to apartment of origin with no extension. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/H3pjz6dnmN — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) April 8, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.