Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Goleta late Tuesday night.

It broke out in the kitchen of a building on the 100 block of Kalley Dr. around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent four engines, a truck and a battalion chief to the scene. They were able to knock down the fire by 11:22 p.m. and remained at the building to overhaul the area.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire.

The fire's cause is under investigation.