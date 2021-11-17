Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews knock down living room fire in Atascadero

items.[0].image.alt
CAL FIRE SLO
Fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
house fire atascadero 11-17-21.jfif
house fire atascadero 2 11-17-21.jfif
Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 14:35:55-05

Crews contained a fire that broke out in the living room of an Atascadero home on Wednesday morning.

The residential fire broke out on the 9300 block of Santa Clara Rd. in Atascadero around 10:30 a.m. CAL FIRE SLO crews were assisted by Atascadero Professional Firefighters and ASH Fire, the department said in a tweet.

By 11:12 a.m., the fire had been contained.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are expected to continue mopping up the area until about 12 p.m.

Officials have not shared what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png