Fire crews knock down living room fire in Atascadero

Crews contained a fire that broke out in the living room of an Atascadero home on Wednesday morning.

The residential fire broke out on the 9300 block of Santa Clara Rd. in Atascadero around 10:30 a.m. CAL FIRE SLO crews were assisted by Atascadero Professional Firefighters and ASH Fire, the department said in a tweet.

By 11:12 a.m., the fire had been contained.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are expected to continue mopping up the area until about 12 p.m.

Officials have not shared what caused the fire.