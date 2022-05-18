Fire crews performing cliff rescue in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County fire crews are responding to a cliff rescue in Santa Barbara.

Officials say a person is stuck in the side of a cliff at More Mesa.

Technical Rescue, More Mesa Goleta Valley. SBC on scene with 2 engines and a truck for a subject who has gotten stuck in the side of the cliff. High Angle Rope system being put in place to perform rescue. Patient will be assessed by FFPM’s on scene when he gets topside. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 18, 2022

2 engines and a truck have responded to the rescue.

A high angle rope system is being put in place to perform the rescue.

Fire officials say the patient will be assessed when he gets topside.