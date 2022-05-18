Watch
Fire crews performing cliff rescue in Santa Barbara

Posted at 8:25 PM, May 17, 2022
Santa Barbara County fire crews are responding to a cliff rescue in Santa Barbara.

Officials say a person is stuck in the side of a cliff at More Mesa.

2 engines and a truck have responded to the rescue.

A high angle rope system is being put in place to perform the rescue.

Fire officials say the patient will be assessed when he gets topside.

