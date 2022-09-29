Watch Now
Fire crews put out house fire in Paso Robles

Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 28, 2022
Paso Robles firefighters were able to contain a house fire to the bedroom where it broke out, city officials said Wednesday.

The fire broke out at 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 27, at a home on 23rd St. in Paso Robles.

Smoke was visible from the front door of the house when firefighters arrived. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to a bedroom, but officials say smoke damage spread throughout the whole house.

A dog at the home died in the fire, despite firefighters' attempts to resuscitate it.

Three fire engines and a Paso Robles Battalion Chief responded to the fire. CAL FIRE SLO, San Luis Ambulance and Paso Robles Police Department were also at the scene.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

