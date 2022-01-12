Fire crews put out multi-unit fire at Santa Maria storage facility

Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at a storage facility in Santa Maria Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Extra Space Storage, located at 2807 Skyway Dr.

Multiple units were burning when firefighters arrived. They knocked the fire down before 10 a.m.

Santa Maria Fire Department sent five engines, one truck and a battalion chief to the fire. Santa Maria Police Department and AMR also responded.

In photos the Santa Maria Fire Department shared on Twitter, the rolling doors on a row of storage units had been raised. What appeared to be the contents of several units, including cardboard boxes and furniture, was stacked in the roadway.

KSBY has reached out to the fire department to confirm the time the fire broke out and the extent of the damage.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.