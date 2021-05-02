Fire crews respond to fire at Walmart in Arroyo Grande

Local fire agencies are responding to reports of a fire at an Arroyo Grande Walmart Sunday afternoon.

As of 12:25 p.m., all employees and customers are evacuated from the building, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department and the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Fire authorities said the fire is located at the back of the store.

According to PulsePoint, Five Cities Fire Authority, San Luis Obispo City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO received initial reports of a commercial fire on the `1100 block of West Branch Street at approximately 11:53 a.m.

San Luis Obispo City Fire sent one fire engine and a battalion chief to assist Five Cities Fire Authority, according to a tweet from the fire agency.

A fire investigator is on their way to the scene, according to a Five Cities Fire Authority official.

This story is developing. Please check back later as more updates become available.