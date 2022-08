Firefighters responded to a structure fire that broke out in Goleta Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at 10:52 a.m. at 5747 Gato Ave.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say it took 10 minutes to knock down the fire.

Smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

The single story house was occupied by a family of five, but nobody was home at the time of the fire. A family cat did die in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.