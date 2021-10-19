Fire crews respond to house fire in Goleta

A fire broke out at a house in Goleta early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire at about 4:38 a.m. at 160 Salisbury Ave.

In a video shared by fire officials, firefighters can be seen on the roof of the building as flames tear through the windows and ceiling.

One person has been transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of burns, officials say.

Fire officials say that there is law enforcement activity associated with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.