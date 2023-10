Fire crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 46 in the Templeton area Tuesday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

The collision happened on the westbound lanes near Hidden Valley Ranch shortly before 8:50 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident page.

Officials said minor injuries were reported.

Roadway reopened around 9:54 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident page.

Officials are urging travelers to take caution while driving in that area.