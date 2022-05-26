Man killed after vehicle goes off highway at base of Cuesta Grade

UPDATE (7:36 a.m.) - The vehicle came to rest about 150 feet below the highway.

Officials say the first call about the crash came in at about 5:45 a.m. Because the vehicle's engine was cold when they arrived, they believe the crash occurred several hours prior.

The driver was ejected in the crash.

CHP officials told us they did not find any skid marks along the highway. They say it appears that the driver drifted off the road.

CAL FIRE SLO is reviewing thermal imaging of the area as they investigate the crash.

No lane closures have been reported in the area, though officials told KSBY they plan to close the right lane of traffic in about an hour to repair the guard rail.

__

UPDATE (7:01 a.m.) - One man has died after his vehicle went off the road along southbound Hwy 101, officials say.

His car went through the guardrail before continuing down the hillside. Debris from the vehicle is visible along the right hand shoulder.

Officials have not yet shared any more information about the crash.

The coroner is heading to the accident.

__

Fire crews are at the scene of an overturned vehicle off the road near the base of Cuesta Grade Thursday morning.

A crash was first reported just after 6 a.m. on May 26 at the intersection of southbound Hwy 101 and Stage Coach Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

An officer told KSBY that the vehicle went over the guard rail.

CAL FIRE SLO officials told KSBY that they are responding to the incident as a possible fatality, though we have no word yet on any drivers or passengers in the vehicle.

Officials were unable to confirm whether the crash recently occurred.

This is a developing story. KSBY has a crew at the scene, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.