Fire crews respond to spot fire north of Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire Department
Fire crews were dispatched to a vegetation fire north of Paso Robles at about 10:37 a.m. where they found a 20 foot by 20 foot fire burning under power lines.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 21, 2022
Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire burning north of Paso Robles on Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire along N. River Rd. at about 10:37 a.m. They found the fire was burning a roughly 20 foot by 20 foot spot beneath downed power lines.

The fire is slow-moving and has the potential to burn a quarter acre, officials say.

Paso Robles Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO were working to put out the fire.

KSBY reached out to fire officials for additional details. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

