Fire crews respond to spot fire north of Paso Robles

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire burning north of Paso Robles on Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire along N. River Rd. at about 10:37 a.m. They found the fire was burning a roughly 20 foot by 20 foot spot beneath downed power lines.

The fire is slow-moving and has the potential to burn a quarter acre, officials say.

Paso Robles Fire Department and CAL FIRE SLO were working to put out the fire.

VEGETATION FIRE: N. River Rd North of Paso City. 20’x20’ spot under power lines, slow rate of spread with a potential for 1/4 acre. Power lines reported down. Use caution while driving in the area.⚠️ @PasoRoblesES #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/L8xNIy4eks — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 21, 2022

KSBY reached out to fire officials for additional details. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.