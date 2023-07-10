Watch Now
UPDATE: Vineyard fire in San Miguel burns more than 300 acres

Summer Skipper
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 09, 2023
UPDATE: CAL FIRE officials are responding to what is being called the Vineyard Fire in San Miguel.

Fire official's most recent report as of 7:15 p.m. says the fire has burned approximately 355 acres.

Fire crews respond to a vegetation fire in San Miguel.

Cal Fire Beu is responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in San Miguel Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire at about 4:10 p.m. near 77449 on Indian Valley Road.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire has burned about 150 acres.

There are nine fire engines responding to the fire, along with several resources for air attack on the fire.

Fire officials say some structures are threatened and anyone in the immediate area needing to leave has been notified.

There are no other evacuations in place at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

