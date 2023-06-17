Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Templeton

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire in Templeton Friday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire reportedly broke out on the 2600 block of Neal Spring Road around 3L31 p.m., according to Pulse Point alerts.

Fire officials said the fire burned 2 acres and was caused by mechanical equipment use.

Officials are reminding people to use mechanical equipment in the morning before 10 a.m. and never when it is windy or dry. People should also keep a water source nearby, officials said in a tweet.

The fire is contained, as of 5:06 p.m.