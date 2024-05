Santa Barbara County fire officials are responding to reports of a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out near New Cuyama south of Foothill Road and East of the Cuyama River.

Fire officials say the fire started at about 12:11 p.m. It has burned about 75 acres and is moving at a moderate rate of speed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.