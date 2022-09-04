UPDATE: Fire crews requested a dog to help search for a hiker in distress at Trespass Trail

UPDATE (5:01): Santa Barbara County Fire requested a dog to help search for a hiker in distress. Authorities are now offering a description of the missing man. They are looking for a 29-year-old Caucasian man with blue eyes and brown hair. Investigators said he was last seen shirtless with shorts. They believe he might have been picked up, but they are asking anyone who sees the man to call law enforcement.

—

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of two hikers in distress at the Trespass Trail in Goleta around 2 PM.

Fire crews found a woman suffering from heat exhaustion who said her boyfriend had left to get help.

The woman was hoisted from the mountain and is receiving medical assistance.

First responders are still looking for the woman’s boyfriend with the help of a helicopter.

Santa Barbara County Fire said it is 114 degrees at the mountain.

This is a developing story.

