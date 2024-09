A fire broke out on the second floor of a home that was under construction in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The fire was first reported at about 3:40 p.m. at a home on the 4400 block of La Paloma Avenue.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, all of the construction workers made it out of the house safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire was mostly contained to the second story.

The cause is under investigation.