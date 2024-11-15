Fire damages Lompoc apartment Thursday night

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a Lompoc apartment Thursday night.

As of 8:30 p.m., College Avenue was blocked off between North T and V streets while crews remained on scene.

Lompoc fire officials tell KSBY everyone inside was able to get out safely with the fire mainly damaging just one apartment unit. Two neighboring apartments were reportedly exposed to the flames but did not suffer major damage.

Investigators were on scene working to determine where and how the fire started.

At least four people were displaced, according to fire officials, who say they were working to find them a place to stay for the night.

