Fire damages Lompoc restaurant building

Fire damaged a Lompoc restaurant overnight.

The Lompoc Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from The Lompoc Restaurant on the 900 block of North H Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The first crews on scene said the smoke was coming from the back of the building. The fire was reportedly contained to that area and fire officials say there was minimal exposure to the inside of the building.

Firefighters say they gained control of the flames in about 15 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

Crews from the Santa Barbara Count Fire Department and Vandenberg Space Force Base also responded to assist.

