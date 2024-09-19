Fire damages Lompoc salon, dry cleaning businesses

Two businesses in Lompoc are closed due to a fire Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported at around 1 p.m. in the Dollar General shopping center on West Ocean Avenue.

The Lompoc City Fire Department reports it took crews about 20 minutes to stop forward progress of the fire, which a battalion chief on scene told KSBY appeared to have started at Robinson's DryCleaners Alterations and Laundry.

While multiple businesses were said to be affected, the dry cleaning business and nearby Salon Blush were the most affected. It was not known when they would be able to reopen.

Other restaurants in the center told KSBY they planned to reopen once the health inspector had given them the go ahead once the smell of smoke had cleared out of their spaces.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

