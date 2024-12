Fire damaged a Nipomo home on Christmas Day.

The call came in at around 5:42 a.m. Wednesday for the home on the 600 block of Sandydale Drove.

CAL FIRE SLO reports the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene.

Everyone inside was reportedly able to make it out OK.

Firefighters from Santa Maria City Fire and Five Cities Fire Authority also responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.