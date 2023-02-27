Fire damages portion of Pea Soup Andersen's roof in Buellton

A fire broke out at Pea Soup Andersen’s in Buellton late Sunday night.

The Santa Barbara County Department says someone passing by the restaurant on the 300 block of Avenue of the Flags noticed flames and called 911 around 11:40 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the southwest corner of the roof on the outside.

Fire officials say the fire was knocked down just after midnight, adding that the hotel portion of the business was not damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

