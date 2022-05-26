Fire damages Santa Maria housing complex

A fire damaged part of a Santa Maria housing complex Thursday morning, fire officials said.

It was reported shortly before 10 a.m. along the 1700 block of Lynne Drive.

Fire officials say the fire started along an outside fence and spread to the nearby condo. Flames made their way to the attic and the fire also damaged a neighboring condo.

While no one was injured, five people were displaced and fire officials say a dog and three cats were saved. Some of the animals were reportedly revived on scene by medics.

No word on the cause.

Multiple agencies responded to assist. No one was injured.