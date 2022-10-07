Fire departments host events for Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week begins Oct. 9, and local fire departments are inviting the community to learn about fire safety at two events on Saturday.

On Oct. 8, Five Cities Fire Authority is hosting a fire safety open house at Fire Station 1. The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will help families make a fire safety plan. Firefighters will demonstrate vehicle extrications and show off fire vehicles. It is located at 140 Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.

On the same day, Santa Maria Fire Department will host a fire prevention fair at Preisker Park, in the Ruiz picnic area, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will include safety information, training, activities and prizes. The Kiwanis Club will offer a free hot dog lunch to the first 100 people to attend. The park is located at 330 Hidden Pines Way in Santa Maria.

Fire prevention week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9, to remember the Great Chicago Fire, which broke out on Oct. 8, 1871.