Fire dept. training to affect traffic in downtown San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department will be holding a San Luis Obispo County Urban Search and Rescue training drill on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Fire officials say the training will focus on earthquake search and rescue techniques. It will include building wooden shores to secure simulated damaged structures while searching for victims.

"While our fire crews and technical rescue team members are always training to ensure we are ready and able to respond to critical incidents, the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Northern California serve as strong reminders that preparedness is paramount," Fire Chief Todd Tuggle said in a press release issued Monday. "Preparedness is a team sport, and we encourage everyone to also be ready for earthquakes by putting together an emergency preparedness kit and plan."

The drill is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chorro Street. One lane of traffic on March Street near Higuera Street will be impacted during the simulation.

The San Luis Obispo County Urban Search & Rescue team is made up of members of different emergency response agencies throughout the county and responds to incidents such as swift water rescues, flood rescues, low and high angle rescues, trench rescues, surf rescues, structural collapse rescues, and other technical rescues.