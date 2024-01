An RV was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning in Templeton.

According to Templeton Fire & Emergency Services, the fire was reported around 6:25 a.m. on the 800 block of Golden Meadow Drive.

Fire officials report one person was in the RV when the fire broke out but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reportedly under control within 15 minutes. Fire officials say a portable electrical heater is believed to be the cause.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.