A fire engine collided with a bicyclist on 13th street between Trouville and Seabright in Grover Beach.

This occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27th. The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

13th street is blocked off between Trouville, and Seabright. It will likely be blocked for a few hours.

CHP has been brought in to assist with the investigation and this is standard with crashes involving emergency vehicles.

There are multiple fire engines and police vehicles on the scene.

The mobile command center has also been set up.

This is a developing story and will continue to follow and give updates as new information is available.