Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire engulfs porch, spreads to attic of San Luis Obispo home

buchon street house fire.jpg
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
Fire broke out at a home on Buchon Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday, March 31, 2023.
buchon street house fire.jpg
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 20:14:45-04

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Buchon Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

It broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on the porch of a home in the 1100 block of Buchon.

Fire officials say the flames also spread to the home's attic.

It took less than an hour for firefighters to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any other buildings, but fire officials say the home is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg