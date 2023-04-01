Fire engulfs porch, spreads to attic of San Luis Obispo home

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Buchon Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

It broke out shortly after 3 p.m. on the porch of a home in the 1100 block of Buchon.

Fire officials say the flames also spread to the home's attic.

It took less than an hour for firefighters to knock down the fire.

No one was hurt and firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any other buildings, but fire officials say the home is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.