Firefighters extinguished a fire at Gaviota's Tajiguas Landfill that broke out today around 11:22 a.m. according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The fire was extinguished just before 12:30 p.m.

Fire officials say early fire recognition was thanks to the fire alarm system.

It appeared to be an exterior dryer fire and the fire was eventually located in a hopper.

The facility was shut down and evacuated.

Fire officials say the cause is under investigation.