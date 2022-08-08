Fire hydrant floods street after vehicle crash in Arroyo Grande

Late Sunday night, a vehicle flipped over after crashing into a fire hydrant, unleashing a two-story water eruption.

5 Cities Fire Authority responded at 10:54 p.m. to the collision at the Grand Avenue and South Rena Street intersection.

By 11:40 p.m., the city's water authority had shut off the bursting hydrant.

Flowing water flooded the surrounding streets but did not impact traffic aside from the road closure at the crash scene.

The San Luis Tribune reported that the Arroyo Grande Police are investigating a possible DUI and that one person was injured.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

