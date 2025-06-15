Fire in Creston destroys structure, spreads to vegetation

A structure was destroyed on Saturday night after a fire broke out in Creston, according to CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO).

The agency reports that the blaze began just after 11:15 p.m. at a shop on the 9000 block of Huero Huero Road.

When crews arrived, authorities say they found the shop fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to the vegetation nearby.

CAL FIRE SLO said around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday that the shop was completely destroyed by the blaze, but firefighters were able to contain the vegetation fire before it spread further.

Officials have not yet reported the cause of the fire.