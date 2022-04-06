Fire in Goleta apartment contained

Flames rapidly broke out in a Goleta apartment Tuesday night at around 6:12 p.m. on the 300 block of Rutherford St.

Santa Barbara County reported firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the unit of origin before spreading to neighboring units.

Red Cross was called in to help the family of three that lived there. One had a minor injury but denied being taken to the hospital by emergency services.

The Fire Department is working to salvage the apartment. The cause of the flames is still under investigation.