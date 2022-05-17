Fire in Lompoc displaces 9 residents, several pets

The Lompoc Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire at a triplex in the 400 block of North M Street.

It was reported at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say crews were able to contain the fire to just a limited portion of the triplex but the fire had spread to the common attic and it required extensive salvage and overhaul.

Six adults, three children, and five dogs were displaced due to the heavy smoke damage. Firefighters also reportedly rescued several small birds.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.