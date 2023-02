A coop fire killed an unknown number of turkeys in Buellton Tuesday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of the fire in a 15x20-foot coop around 7:33 a.m. on the 1400 block of Highway 101.

Fire officials say while turkeys died, multiple chickens were saved and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.