Fire marshal red-tags Cayucos Veteran's Hall

The Cayucos Veteran's Hall is out of use.

The building located next to the Cayucos Pier was closed in 2016 and only partial use of the kitchen and bathroom areas by the Lions Club, which manages the building, was permitted.

San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Director Nick Franco says those areas are now also off limits after the building was red-tagged by the fire marshal.

A rehabilitation plan is in the works.

Grant funding for some of the work has been received, but a funding gap of $3 million to $3.5 million remains before any work on the building can begin.

Franco says additional grant opportunities are being pursued.

In a post on the Veteran’s Hall’s website, the Lions Club states they look forward to reopening the main hall in 2023 and are currently taking reservations.

