Fire off of Hwy 101 in Goleta blocks southbound traffic

A vegetation fire near southbound Highway 101 in Goleta has reportedly blocked traffic in one lane.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the fire is burning close to the highway at the Hollister Ave. off-ramp.

Black smoke was first reported at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to the agency.

CHP says the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were called to the scene around 1:22 p.m.

The right lane was reportedly blocked by the fire at 1:28 p.m.

Mapping of the area still shows congested traffic along the highway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.