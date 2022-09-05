Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail.

Fire officials responded to reports of two hikers in distress Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. on Trespass trail.

Fire officials say a man and woman were suffering from mild heat exhaustion, when the man, the woman's boyfriend left to go get help and search for water.

Fire personnel was able to rescue the woman, however, the boyfriend is still missing. He has been identified as Tim Sgignoli, 29, of Ventura.

Peak incident Update: The Identity of the missing person is Tim Sgignoli (age 29) of Ventura. Search continues with SBC (BC, ME38, CRW11), ASU Copt. 3, SBSO & SAR teams, w/the additional assistance of VNC SAR. pic.twitter.com/MJ1mouyZ0C — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 5, 2022

As of Monday morning, fire officials are continuing their search and using dogs to assist in finding Sgignoli.

Fire officials said they believe Sgignoli could have been picked up for a ride as he was reportedly seen walking on northbound Highway 101 near Refugio.

If anyone knows the possible whereabouts of Sgignoli they are asked to call law enforcement.