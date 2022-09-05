Watch Now
Fire officials identify lost hiker on Goleta trail, search continues

Photo of the woman being hoisted from the Trespass Trail in Goleta.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 05, 2022
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are searching for a lost hiker near a Goleta Peak trail.

Fire officials responded to reports of two hikers in distress Sunday afternoon at around 2 p.m. on Trespass trail.

Fire officials say a man and woman were suffering from mild heat exhaustion, when the man, the woman's boyfriend left to go get help and search for water.

Fire personnel was able to rescue the woman, however, the boyfriend is still missing. He has been identified as Tim Sgignoli, 29, of Ventura.

As of Monday morning, fire officials are continuing their search and using dogs to assist in finding Sgignoli.

Fire officials said they believe Sgignoli could have been picked up for a ride as he was reportedly seen walking on northbound Highway 101 near Refugio.

If anyone knows the possible whereabouts of Sgignoli they are asked to call law enforcement.

