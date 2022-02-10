Watch
Fire officials: man airlifted from Goleta beach with neck injury

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
At about 12:28 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to a man suffering from injuries to his neck on More Mesa Beach near Goleta.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 21:03:19-05

An injured man was airlifted from a Santa Barbara County beach on Wednesday, officials say.

At about 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 9, officials responded to the beach below More Mesa near Goleta. When they arrived, they found a middle-aged man with a large neck injury.

Firefighter paramedics with Santa Barbara County Fire Department treated the man on scene before he was airlifted by Ventura County Fire Department's Copter 8 to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Officials corrected early reports which falsely indicated that the man had fallen from the cliff.

The 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at any time by calling 800-273-8255.

