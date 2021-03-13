Fire officials remind community to change smoke detector batteries ahead of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time serves as a reminder to not only change the time on your clocks but also the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Fire officials say it is a simple fix that may help save lives.

"If you don't have smoke alarms throughout your household, if there is a fire emergency, that fire will have time to grow where you or your loved ones might not be able to escape your house, " said Annie Martinez, City of Santa Maria fire inspector. "Not only is your life in danger but also your property."

If your smoke alarm is an older model, fire officials recommend checking the expiration date and testing the device.

Authorities also suggest testing your smoke alarm, even if it is a newer model with longer battery life.