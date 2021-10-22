Fire officials respond to structure fire in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a commercial structure fire Thursday Oct. 21 in Paso Robles.

The fire broke out at 6:52 p.m at Taste Restaurant on 810 11th St.

Fire officials arrived at the scene to discover a small propane torch and cylinder igniting under a rack in the kitchen spreading on the shelf above.

The sprinkler system was activated, which officials say prevented the fire from escalating.

Firefighters evacuated the restaurant, repaired the sprinkler system, and assisted the water damage.

The cause of the fire was confirmed as a faulty connection between a propane cylinder and the torch head.