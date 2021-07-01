Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire officials respond to brush fire near Amtrak Station in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
AMTRAK FIRE.jpeg
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 19:01:19-04

UPDATE: San Luis Obispo City Fire officials say they believe the fire near the Amtrak station could be human-caused.

They say a homeless encampment is nearby, however, the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the train tracks were shut down and the train was delayed by a half-hour.

Amtrak operations are back to normal.
__
San Luis Obispo City fire officials responded to reports of a brush fire Thursday.

Reports of the fire came in at around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Smoke could be seen in the area near the Amtrak station where the fire broke out.

Fire officials are reporting that forward progress is stopped.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today