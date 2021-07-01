Fire officials respond to brush fire near Amtrak Station in San Luis Obispo

UPDATE: San Luis Obispo City Fire officials say they believe the fire near the Amtrak station could be human-caused.

They say a homeless encampment is nearby, however, the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials say the train tracks were shut down and the train was delayed by a half-hour.

Amtrak operations are back to normal.

__

San Luis Obispo City fire officials responded to reports of a brush fire Thursday.

Reports of the fire came in at around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Smoke could be seen in the area near the Amtrak station where the fire broke out.

Fire officials are reporting that forward progress is stopped.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.