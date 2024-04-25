Fire officials respond to deadly crash along Highway 1 in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a deadly crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. along northbound Highway 1 just north of Black Road in Santa Maria.

Fire officials say a driver hit a parked semi-truck. Upon arrival, fire officials found the vehicle under the semi, and heavy extrication was required.

Fire officials confirm at least one person has died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.