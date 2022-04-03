Fire officials respond to multi-casualty incident during unsanctioned Isla Vista beach party

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are reporting a multi-casualty incident in Isla Vista.

Fire officials say they are responding to multiple medical emergencies including severe traumas.

These incidents are associated with heavy crowds during an unsanctioned beach party, also known as Deltopia.

Fire officials say many balconies in the area are overcrowded.

Deltopia takes place from Friday through Sunday.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are out patrolling during the event. On Friday deputies say they had three arrests, 20 citations, seven reports and one traffic collision. On Saturday, deputies say they were much busier as they became inundated with medical calls for service in and shifted to a triage system for medical emergencies at 3:30pm.

Fire officials say that by declaring an MCI, first responders and the hospitals are able to triage and transport multiple pt’s to different hospitals more efficiently. Will update if more info becomes available.