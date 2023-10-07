A fire that broke out this afternoon near Cambria is now 25% contained after burning 215 acres.

Fire officials say Friday’s winds had a positive impact on the fire near Cambria, pushing the smoke and fire back up the hill onto itself, effectively slowing it down.

The Green Fire — located on the south side of Highway 46 and near Cambria — broke out a little before 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Fire officials say there were hand crews, air tankers, and helicopters helping to put out the fire.

Agencies throughout the county, including Cambria and PasoRobles Fire Departments responded.

Cal Fire’s public information officer, Toni Davis said today’s high temperatures are a factor for this fire.

“The heat right now is drying the vegetation — such as the light flashy fuels like the grass and the brush — in that it’s going to go quite quickly and it’s not going to take a whole lot for it to be consumed," Davis said. "So, with wind and topography, if there’s an uphill incline it’s going to go up that quicker and that light flash-fuel and grow quicker."

An evacuation warning issued for the nearby community of Harmony has since been lifted.

“We’re starting to dip into fall, but it still feels like summer so we’re not quite out of the woods yet," Davis continued. "But we heavily rely on everyone to pay attention."

Fire officials are hoping for more rain as we get into the fall season to hopefully slow down the intensity of any future fires.