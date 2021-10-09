Fire Prevention Week continues with open house in Templeton.

In lieu of Fire Prevention Week, Templeton Fire and Emergency Services hosted an open house for community members on Saturday morning.

The event reminded residents of some important fire safety tips while also offering some fun for the family.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., people gathered at the Templeton Fire Station on 5th Street for live demonstrations, music, coffee and donuts, a fire apparatus display, and even a silent auction.

This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," which fire officials say works to educate everyone about simple yet important actions to take inside the home.

National Fire Prevention Week runs through Saturday, October 9.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week or fire prevention in general, click here.